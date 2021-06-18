LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas educators pleaded with state legislature Thursday as they face the possibility of a sharp increase in health insurance costs, thanks to a $70 million shortfall in the public school employee insurance program.
The Arkansas Education Association held a news conference Thursday to address those concerns.
Hosea Born, a teacher in Hope, says it shows the lack of emphasis on the state's education system, adding, "We wonder why Arkansas ranks 41st in the nation in education, and this is the answer."
Half of that is expected to be covered through allocation by the legislature. However, where the remaining $35 million will come from has yet to be addressed. The fear is that it will fall on the shoulders of Arkansas educators with an increase of anywhere from 15 to nearly 80 percent per month.
"The current proposal to cost more and cover less will place the expensive burden on educators and make the plan worse," said Arkansas Education Association Executive Director, Tracey-Ann Nelson.
Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, a former educator, is calling on her colleagues to look at the state's $1 billion dollar surplus and allocate all $70 million to cover the shortfall.
"When we convene in September or whenever it is, we ought to be thinking about things like this," she said. "Then, if there if money left over, let's talk about a tax break."
Born agrees with Elliott's statements. "So I'm asking Arkansas legislators not just to invest in educators but to invest in the future. We have to do something. We have to show our people that we care, and this is the least that we can do right now," he says.
The Arkansas legislative council is scheduled to consider the initial $35 million request Friday.