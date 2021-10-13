ARKADELPHIA, Ark. - A new arts festival is coming to Southwest Arkansas for a two-day event on Friday and Saturday.
The Arkadelphia Festival of the Arts will be held on Oct. 15 and 16 in Arkadelphia, Arkansas and will feature curated art, live music and delicious food from across the region, including Minden's own, 318 Food Co.
The festival will consist of over 25 Arkansas artists, a dozen musical performances and eight unique food trucks. Visitors can listen to a variety of music including country, rhythm and blues, jazz, hip hop and more.
Experience the 35-year history of the Caddo River Art Guild on Artist Row, sponsored by The Ross Foundation and Senator Percy and Mrs. Donna Malone.
“We feel we have a great setting for a premier arts festival,” says Gary Brinkley, Arkadelphia City Manager. “Fall is a wonderful time to showcase the best Southwest Arkansas has to offer, and we hope our neighbors in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma come experience it with us.”
