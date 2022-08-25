Shreveport, La -- Passing through the Louisiana Legislature during the most recent session was 'Act 443', providing for the building of a wind farm off Louisiana's coast in the Gulf of Mexico.
25,000 acres of offshore water would be dedicated to the project; each wind turbine could weigh up to 200 tons, with blades spanning hundreds of feet.
State Representative Jerome Zeringue co-sponsored the bill, which met with almost no resistance. It passed unanimously in the Senate and only a handful voted against it in the House.
Political analyst Jeremy Alford discussed the new wind project.
"A lot of this stuff looks familiar aesthetically to anyone who grew up in south Louisiana," said Alford, "these platforms need workers from Louisiana to build these things, welders. It is a big, big industry; it's estimated one offshore wind farm in Louisiana could create 5,000 jobs."
Zeringue said the wind farms will not spell the end of the oil nd gas industry in Louisiana.
"The majors," Zeringue said, "Chevron, Shell, Exxon-they all support this. It is not an either/or; it's not going to do away with oil and gas, it is going to augment and support."
But, Oil City Representative Danny McCormick sees things differently.
"I was actually the leader of the opposition against this bill," McCormick said, "because i understand the way these environmentalists act. In this bill we gave up the authority to tax them, so we gave up oversight as a legislature."
To hear more from McCormick, Zeringue and Alford, watch the videos attached to this article.