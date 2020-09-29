LITTLE ROCK, Ark- Arkansans spent $154 million on 24,067 pounds of medical marijuana since the first dispensary opened in May 2019. This is according to Scott Hardin, who is a spokesperson with the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission.
In Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley specifically, 8,416 pounds of medical marijuana were sold since August 2019.
There are currently 29 dispensaries in Arkansas, and the state expects to open eight more.
83,779 Arkansans have a patient card for medical marijuana. Starting on September 30th, expired patient cards must be renewed to make new purchases.
A trip to the doctor's office for card renewal is not required. Patients can do a Telehealth appointment with a doctor to confirm their conditions and to receive a patient card.