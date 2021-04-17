LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — A rally against police brutality was held in Little Rock Saturday to honor the life of 20-year-old Daunte Wright who was killed at the hands of police.
For activists here in Little Rock, Wright's death brought flashbacks to a summer of protest against police brutality after the death of George Floyd.
“I saw people on their knees last summer getting tear-gassed,” one speaker shouted.
Ryan Davis is the treasurer of the Little Rock Freedom Fund who organized the event.
“Folks need to understand that this is not just isolated incidents of bad outcomes. This is a matter of so much of policing itself, so much of how policing operates in this nation,” Davis said.
He said Wright's death reinforces the idea that the city should review the concept of qualified immunity.
“Qualified immunity is a piece of armor that police have been able to use to come out and rough folks up, to hurt folks, to harass folks, and to, unfortunately, kill folks with immunity,” Davis said.
The ACLU, Moms Demand Action and Central Arkansas Democratic Socialists of America also showed up to ask city leaders for change.
“Instead of protecting the police, protect the people,” another speaker said to the crowd.
Davis quoted Dr. Martin Luther King by saying injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.
"Arkansas, Little Rock, we have our own history, very recent history of police overreach, police violence embodied in the death of folks like Curtis Tate, folks like Mr. Eugene Ellison folks, like Bradley Blackshire and the harassment of activist around our city."
The lead organizer of the Little Rock Freedom Fund, Dawn Jeffrey who spoke at Saturday’s rally, was arrested for connection to the burning of law enforcement vehicles in central Arkansas.