TEXARKANA, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Richard Young for alleged violations against the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA).
Young owns Young's Outdoor Solutions, and according to the lawsuit he is alleged to have advertised and taken money from customers to build in-ground swimming pools but didn't do the jobs, costing homeowners over $430,000.
In addition, Young didn't pay subcontractors, resulting in collection letters and liens on the homes of the consumers who had hired Young to install the pools, the lawsuit states.
“Young solicited contracts from hard-working consumers, only to take their money and run,” said Rutledge. “Now these consumers are left with unsightly and dangerous holes in their backyards.”
According to Rutledge’s lawsuit filed in Pulaski County, Young is alleged to have falsely promised to install in-ground pools; however, as soon as consumers paid him a substantial amount of the contract price, Young stopped work on the projects. When consumers asked for reimbursement, Young promised to refund the payments, only to offer excuses or hot checks.
Rutledge asks anyone who may have been harmed by Young or his business to file a consumer complaint with the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office by calling (800) 482-8982, emailing consumer@arkansasag.gov or visiting ArkansasAG.gov.