LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas aims to double the number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state by the end of the month, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday.
Hutchinson said in a news conference at the State Capitol that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had agreed to send 90,000 tests kits to the state. He said the state plans to use those kits to conduct 60,000 tests this month, which would double the amount conducted since the outbreak began. About 58,700 tests have been administered so far, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
The first shipment of test kits is expected to arrive this week. Anyone who has symptoms of the virus or who may have been exposed to the virus is encouraged to get tested.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 85 people in Arkansas had died from the virus and 3,568 had been infected. There two new deaths and 72 new infections reported.
One of the dead was an inmate at the state prison system's Cummins Unit in Grady. A total of six inmates at the prison have died and more than 800 have been infected.
State Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said he's concerned about a rise in coronavirus cases in Texarkana, Jonesboro, West Memphis and Forrest City. Smith said those areas were "emerging hot spots" that will be targeted for increased testing.
"We want to make sure we're increasing our testing where it's most needed," Smith said.
Hutchinson also announced Wednesday that he'd signed an executive order waiving certain state fees on oil and gas companies in south Arkansas. The industry has seen demand plummet during the pandemic.
Barber shops, tattoo parlors and other cosmetic businesses were allowed to reopen Wednesday with certain health measures in place. The state has eased restrictions on large event venues and announced guidelines for in-person church services to resume.
Limited dine-in service at restaurants will be allowed to resume next week.