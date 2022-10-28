TEXARKANA, Ark. – As Halloween approaches, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge calls on parents and kids to be cautious about fentanyl disguised as candy.
According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), brightly colored ‘rainbow fentanyl’ looking like candy has been seized in 26 states.
Drug cartels are smuggling fentanyl across the southern border to target children in elementary and middle school.
“Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous substance that drug cartels often smuggle into the United States with the intention of marketing the colorful pills to children and young adults,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “With the increased prevalence of this dangerous drug, parents should be vigilant this Halloween season in order to protect their children and loved ones.”
Parents should talk to their children and teens to educate them and guide them on the dangers of this drug that could look like candy.
Some of the signs of fentanyl overdose are:
- Small, constricted pupils
- Falling asleep or losing consciousness
- Difficulty breathing
- Choking or gurgling sounds
- Limp body
- Cold or clammy skin
- Discolored skin (especially in lips and nails)
If you suspect your child has ingested fentanyl, call 911 immediately.
Arkansas Poison Control Hotline may be reached at (800) 222-1222.