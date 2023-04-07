LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Senate advanced House Bill 1456 Thursday to hold drug dealers of fentanyl and other dangerous drugs responsible for overdose deaths.
The 33-0 vote would create the “Fentanyl Enforcement and Accountability Act of 2023” aiming to set up “death by delivery” charges with enhanced criminal penalties and is part of a criminal justice package endorsed by Sanders.
Arkansas has seen a sharp uptick in fentanyl overdoses with 300 recorded deaths in 2022, up from eight deaths just five years ago, according to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.
The bill would create the “death by delivery” charge if a dealer provides fentanyl, meth, heroin or cocaine to a person causing death. The offender could face from 20-60 years or life in prison and assessed a $1 million fine.
The bill currently awaits approval from Gov. Sanders.