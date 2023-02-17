LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas House of Representatives advanced House Bill 1399 on Tuesday which would change a law requiring government notices to be reported in local newspapers to government websites instead.
The shift in media would include the publication of election, delinquent tax, ordinance and financial notices.
Supporters of the bill claim this would increase access to information and save jurisdictions money by not having to pay newspapers to publish notices.
Opponents say government transparency would be reduced by depending on local officials to post notices and by dispersing data across the web.
If passed, the bill would be effective Jan. 1.