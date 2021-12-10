LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The U.S. Surgeon General announced earlier this week a mental health crisis for our nation's youth, saying that there has been a 51% increase in emergency room visits for suspected suicide attempts in adolescent girls compared to 2019.
Arkansas is nearly three times the national average. At Arkansas Children's Hospital, there has been a 150% increase in mental health related emergency room visits compared to pre-pandemic levels.
COVID-19 is largely to blame.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed us in a way that has exacerbated mental health problems and substance abuse problems. It may be that kids are the canary in the coal mine that we're going to have to address the whole community over time," said Dr. Joe Thompson, CEO of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.
In the report from the Surgeon General, it's noted that the groups with the highest risk are children in rural areas and racial and ethnic minorities.
Both of which we have an abundance of here in the state. Thompson added, "So it doesn't surprise me, and I do think Arkansas is likely as our other states with similar populations to have more of a negative impact and need to do more in response."
Ways to help, Thompson notes, are increasing the mental health network in the state and continuing to offer telemedicine for our rural communities.
"Probably also importantly, we individually and our social institutions, our faith-based institutions and others need to start a dialogue which may be as simple as asking your neighbor, 'It's been a tough year, are you doing okay?'" Thompson said.
He also says the loss of a loved one to COVID-19 also adds to the mental health crisis in the state as 1,500 children have lost a primary care giver due to the virus.