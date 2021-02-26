Health officials reported 516 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases Friday. The state logged 6,443 more PCR tests and 1,640 antigen tests.
There were 10 more deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,407. Pulaski County remained the top Arkansas county for new cases, reporting 75 more cases Friday.
“We must remain vigilant by wearing a mask, washing our hands and watching our distance,” Hutchinson said in a tweet Friday afternoon. “This remains critical to the success of getting on the other side of this virus. Let’s keep working for reduced cases.”
Hutchinson announced on Friday that the state's COVID-19 directives will now be considered "guidance" which do not carry penalties for businesses or individuals. He also announced Arkansas' mask mandate will end on March 31 if the state reached certain goals.
"You can't keep directives in place forever," Hutchinson said. "This gives us a safe path to move forward following the guidelines.”