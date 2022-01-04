LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An almost 20% gain in December sales tax revenue and an almost 12% fiscal year-to-date (July-December) gain in sales tax revenue has pushed overall Arkansas tax revenue up 1.5% over budget estimates.
Revenue in the first six months of the fiscal year was $3.896 billion, up 5.4% compared with the 2020 period, according to Tuesday’s report from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA).
“The broad-based gains in December tax collections reflect continued recovery in the state economy with all sectors moving higher at this point. The latest gains above forecast after the recent forecast revision bode well for meeting or exceeding projections for year-end surplus on June 30,” DFA Secretary Larry Walther noted in a statement.
Arkansas ended fiscal year 2021 with a revenue surplus of $945.7 million thanks in part to the COVID-19 induced shift in a tax filing deadline from June to December that pushed some of fiscal 2020 income tax payments into 2021.