LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health announced the flu report for week 47 on Wednesday.
The report's key points include:
- For Week 47, Arkansas reported “Very High” or 12 out of 13 for Influenza-Like-Illness (ILI) activity level indicator determined by data reported to ILINet.
- Since Oct. 2, over 11,900 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH by healthcare providers. Please note that reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual number of flu cases in the state.
- Among flu antigen tests this season that can distinguish between influenza A and B virus types in Arkansas, 91 percent were influenza A, and 9 percent were influenza B.
- Over 8% of patients visiting emergency rooms this week were there for ILI (Syndromic Surveillance), and 8% of outpatient visits were for ILI (ILINet sentinel providers).
- No school absenteeism rate last week among public schools due to the holidays.
- Arkansas reported 30 influenza-related deaths this flu season, including 1 pediatric death.
- CDC estimates so far this season, there have been at least 6.2 million illnesses, 53,000 hospitalizations, and 2,900 deaths from flu.
- Thirteen nursing homes have reported influenza outbreaks this season.
- Nationally, the proportion of deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics attributed to pneumonia and influenza (P&I) is above the epidemic threshold this week.
For information on this report and past reports visit here.