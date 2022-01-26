LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The FDA announced they are revoking the emergency use authorization for certain monoclonal antibody treatments because of its ineffectiveness against the omicron variant.
This decision to revoke the authorization from Regeneron and Eli Lilly on Monday is welcomed by the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).
"I think it's a good step. We've known for the past few weeks that omicron is the predominant variant now throughout the country and in Arkansas," Dr. Atul Kothari said.
According to the CDC, it's estimated that 99% of current cases are the omicron variant.
While these specific treatments no longer have authorization, there are other effective drugs on the market.
"The good thing is that current monoclonal antibody treatment that is available is active against both delta as well as omicron," Kothari said. "So that's the first important thing to know. And the other antiviral that are now available act differently so they're supposed to be active against all the different variants."
Kothari says the Department of Health will continue to sequence cases for new variants especially with the news of a new sub-variant of omicron showing up in 40 different countries although their labs do lag between three to four weeks.
"That's really the main goal of sequencing to see if there's new variants or new mutations which can always come up," he said.
According to ADH, Arkansas has been allocated 576 doses of Sotrovimab, an effective monoclonal antibody treatment.