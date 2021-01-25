LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Education has put together a list of wraparound services Arkansans can access to find resources to meet their needs.
The project started back in November. The director of special projects, Missy Walley, said they wanted to reach and re-engage students in their academics.
“We realized that the barriers were more school-aged children are having to stay home with siblings, and meal services or things like that, so it really has grown,” Walley said. “So, the goal initially, when we started, it was an academic success, but I do think the wraparound services that are needed will contribute to the success of the students.”
As they started working on the project, Walley said they quickly realized there was no single portal students could access to find resources they might need. They worked with the Department of Health and the Division of Children and Family Services to pull resources to put on their new statewide community resource portal.
“We know that right now students and parents need easy access to what resources are available to provide those wraparound services,” Walley said. “Normally, that's some services that they would get into in the school, and in today's time the pandemic is virtual education, those wraparound services are not being received.”
Now, students their families, and all Arkansans can find resources like after-school care, food pantries, free or low-cost medical care, therapy, and much more.
The categories include:
- Abuse/neglect
- Addition help
- Adult Education/GED
- After-school care
- Aging
- Autism Support Resources
- Behavior Hospitals
- Bilingual Support
- Childcare
- Children's Services (e.g., Head Starts)
- Churches
- City Governments
- Clothing Assistance
- Counseling/Mental Health Services
- Employment assistance
- Food pantries (meal assistance)
- Free/low-cost dental
- Free/low-cost legal services
- Free/low -cost medical
- Free/low-cost tutoring services
- Free/low-cost vision services
- Homeless shelters
- Housing assistance
- Law Enforcement
- Libraries
- Military resources
- Other resources
- Rehabilitation
- Schools
- Sports programs
- Thrift stores
- Transportation assistance
- Utility assistance
“We started with just reaching out thinking okay, so who can offer wi-fi services, you know, if the student is not on-site, what maybe faith-based organization will open their doors and allow wi-fi services,” Walley said. “Right now we have about 50 categories that students, that anyone can choose from, for support.”
So far, they have almost 1,900 resources, offering at least one in each Arkansas county. Walley said the one they have most of is food pantries, shelters and clothing sites. She hopes they continue to see it grow.
“My hopes are that the community will come together, and the state will come together and offer those wraparound services for our students, for all families who are struggling during the pandemic,” Walley said.
Walley said one area they’ll need more of is mental and behavioral health services. She said they would also like to see universities' service organizations join in as well.
“They can offer some service hours for tutorials, that's going back to the academics,” Walley said.
Students can access the portal on the ADE website under the data portal. There’s also a link where anyone who has a resource to offer can sign-up on a Google form.