LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With COVID-19 numbers decreasing across the U.S. and the increase in vaccination rates, some states are easing up on mask mandates and other pandemic protocols. However, some medical providers in Arkansas are concerned with the after-effects of the virus and how closely related they are to Alzheimer’s and Dementia.
Dr. Morgan Sauer with Baptist hospital said not only has he seen many patients suffering from “long COVID-19”, but he’s also seen prominent brain damage.
“The first that’s important to note is that CT scan studies and MRI studies are actually showing changes in the brain of people who do have long COVID-19. These changes are very similar to the changes we see in people with Alzheimer’s disease. We are seeing good research that’s pointing towards the virus going through the nose and out through the mouth,” Sauer said.
In fact, Sauer believes that the aftermath of COVID could bring on early-onset Alzheimer’s and Dementia.
“Personally, I think it’s just a matter of time. Studies are ongoing right now. But it really is a matter of time because we see the markers changing," Sauer said. "We see the receptors changing, we see the effects that look the same. And I think we’re just waiting for more research to happen so that we can actually put the stamp on it and say indeed, COVID-19 is causing the activation of Alzheimer’s disease.”
For Shenita Russell, the after-effects have taken a severe toll on her everyday life. Russell is a nurse who was a first responder to COVID-19 patients in Boston Massachusetts. Her exposure to the alpha variant of the virus landed her in a coma for 28 days.
“I went into the hospital on May 27 and within 24 hours, I was on life support. May 28, plus 23 more days, it totals up to about 28 days,” she said.
Russell said that when she woke up, she did not know what had happened.
“I just woke up one day and didn’t know where I was or what had happened. I was scared and kept thinking I was in Arkansas and that’s when they sent specialists in the room to help me with my mind and memory,” she said.
Dr. Lee Nayles of Nayles Medical Center said that after two years, he is still seeing significant after-effects from Russell. Even so much where he thinks she may never be able to work again.
“Since she’s been home, she has not been able to work and symptoms and signs of Joubert syndrome, which affects the neurological system. As well as respiratory and cardiac problems. So, she will probably never be able to work again,” Nayles said.
Both Sauer and Nayles are urging people who have had COVID to watch for symptoms of the after-effects of COVID and to visit their local primary care physician if they are experiencing any signs of early-onset Alzheimer’s and Dementia.
For information on post-COVID effects, visit https://www.alz.org/aaic/releases_2021/covid-19-cognitive-impact.asp