LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is expanding the eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine boosters to anyone aged 18 and older.
The state joins several others that are making the additional shot available to more people. California, Colorado, and New Mexico have also expanded eligibility for the booster in recent days.
The state previously made the booster available for people 65 and older, who work in high-risk settings or had underlying health conditions,
Gov. Asa Hutchinson called the previous guidelines for the booster shot “somewhat confusing and limiting.”
“We want to make sure everyone 18 and over is eligible and is encouraged to get the booster,” Hutchinson said at his weekly news conference.
Under the new guidelines, the state recommends a booster six months after the second Pfizer or Moderna shot or two months after a first Johnson & Johnson shot.
"The effectiveness of the vaccine deteriorates over time, and so that's the reason for the booster," Hutchinson said.
So far, Arkansas has received 4,297,860 vaccine doses, according to the department of health, and administered 3,281,407 doses, or 76%. 1,421,492 Arkansans or 50% of the 12 and older population is fully immunized, and 230,018 have received their booster shots.
"We have plenty of vaccine, doses are not a problem right now," Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health said.
Dillaha said the vaccines without the booster already work well in preventing severe illness—but with the additional dose, it raises antibody levels, and could help prevent people from getting infected in the first place.
"We're now seeing an upturn in the number of cases, and we want people to have the best level of protection as possible as we go into the winter," she said. "Because of our high rates of chronic illness and our elderly population in Arkansas, plus the high risk workers, almost everyone was already eligible."
For those who haven't received their flu shot for the year, Dillaha encourages them to go ahead and get it while receiving their COVID booster.
Arkansas’ active COVID-19 cases dropped after several days of increases, decreasing by 351 to 4,785. The state’s total COVID-19 cases increased by 151 to 519,911 since the pandemic began. The state reported 12 new deaths, bringing its total to 8,579.
Arkansas ranks 37th in the country for new cases per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University research data.