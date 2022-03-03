LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An improving economy for hotels and restaurants and increased motor vehicle sales helped push Arkansas’ tax revenue up 7.1% in February, with year-to-date (July 2021 to February 2022) revenue up 6% to $5.206 billion.
The fiscal year-to-date revenue is also up 8.9% above the budget forecasts, according to Wednesday’s report from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA). The fiscal year-to-date gain results in $293.8 million for the state above the budget expectation.
“Revenue growth in February beat expectations while refund claims have started to ramp up in the current income tax filing season,” DFA Department Secretary Larry Walther noted in a statement. “Year-to-date revenue growth remains elevated in key categories. As a sign of wage growth across Arkansas, gains in payroll withholding tax were higher than expected. This follows stage one implementation of the largest income tax cut in state history on January 1.”
Arkansas ended fiscal year 2021 (July 2020 – June 2021) with a revenue surplus of $945.7 million thanks in part to the COVID-19 induced shift in a tax filing deadline from June to February that pushed some of fiscal 2020 income tax payments into 2021.