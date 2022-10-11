LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It was announced Tuesday by Gov. Asa Hutchinson that he has been selected as the Chairman of the Education Commission of the States.
"It is an honor to have been selected as Chairman of ECS," Hutchinson said. "Arkansas has been a leader in education from computer science to pandemic learning, and I am excited for the opportunity to work with other leaders to secure our children's future."
As chairman, Hutchison plans to lead the chair's initiative which will focus on expanding computer science education.
Hutchinson's selection comes after his time as National Governors Association Chairman, which led to the most successful chair's Initiative in the organization's history, according to a news release.