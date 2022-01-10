LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he plans to advocate for more funding for law enforcement, the developmentally disabled, and financial reserves when he reveals his balanced budget proposal to the Arkansas legislature on Tuesday. He also said that he does not plan to propose more tax cuts despite an expected large surplus at the end of the state’s fiscal year in June.
Hutchinson, who appeared on this week’s edition of Talk Business & Politics, also discussed the Omicron variant, a $3 billion steel mill project for Arkansas, the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol and his future in politics.
When asked if he is done proposing tax cuts, Hutchinson said he did not foresee any more effort on that front while he is in office as the recent special session has laid out a four-year blueprint for income tax reduction.
“Most likely, because we have set in place tax cuts that take us to 5.5% this year. It’ll go down to 5.3% next year, and they’ll be triggered down to 4.9%. So, it is set for a couple years down the road,” he said.
Hutchinson will propose his balanced budget on Tuesday to the Arkansas General Assembly.
“I’ll be presenting a budget that actually increases the investment in law enforcement through our state police. We’re increasing our investment in the child welfare system and in our developmentally-disabled waiting list, trying to make progress on that,” Hutchinson said. “I hope that we can leave the next governor a very good fiscal position where many of those decisions will have to be made in the next regular session of the legislature.”