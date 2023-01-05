LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - It's safe to say Arkansas' governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders is in the middle of a whirlwind.
She's assembling a Cabinet and staff, finalizing a legislative agenda, and planning an inauguration and a move to the governor's mansion. All while becoming America's youngest chief executive.
"Being sworn in as the 47th governor of the state of Arkansas, making history as the first female, those are great things," she said. "But the most important thing I'm focused on is not making history for myself, but making history for the state on what we can achieve together."
During a conversation with KATV anchor Chris May on Wednesday the governor-elect paused her planning - for just a moment - to reflect on the event that nearly changed everything. A diagnosis of thyroid cancer in late summer.
Coming at the height of the campaign season, she said the news stopped her in her tracks.
"My mom was diagnosed with cancer when she was 20-years-old. And so knowing about her path, her battle against cancer, overcoming that and seeing her thrive as a mom and now a grandmother is one of those moments that gives you the strength and courage to face the adversity in front of you," Sanders said.
She said the diagnosis gave her a new focus, and a greater appreciation for life. She praised the care she received in Arkansas, and insists she has a clean bill of health.
"Cancer-free today because of the efforts and the people that not only found my cancer but treated it," Sanders said. "And I'm really excited to be here, and be with you, and take over the reins as the 47th governor of Arkansas because of their efforts and the grace of God."
As for the work, Sanders said she's ready to lead.
Her first 100 days will focus on three key areas: Education, public safety, and a phasing out of the state income tax.
"I think if we focus on those three things, we can really help make Arkansas the best place to live, work, and raise a family which is ultimately our goal," she said.
Her education goals begin with a focus on childhood literacy.
"Right now only 35% of Arkansas third graders are meeting that most basic benchmark," she said. "So we have to have a better foundation and that'll be a huge focus early on."
She wants to expand the role of parents in their children's education, provide new resources and training for teachers, and focus on school safety.
"As a parent there is nothing more terrifying than not knowing if your kid is safe. So we have to do a better job of making our schools safe and frankly making our communities safe," she said.
As for community safety, the governor-elect calls it government's most important function. She's promising to be tough on crime.
"We have to expand capacity so we can lock up violent repeat offenders instead of letting them out on the streets so they can commit more crimes."
And when it comes to the state income tax she promises to phase it out responsibly, saying it won't happen overnight, but over time.
"It has to be something we focus on because we're no longer going to be able to compete with states like Texas and Tennessee on both sides of us with no income tax. When it comes to growing business that already exists here or bringing new business in, a couple of the things they're looking for are, 'Do you have a high income tax or one at all'? 'Do you have good education?' 'Is there good workforce development?' If we focus on those things, I think we can really grow our economy and transform our state," she said.
Sanders will be sworn in at 12 p.m. on Tuesday.