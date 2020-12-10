LITTLE ROCK, Ar — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday urged caution during the holidays amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and asked the state legislature for the first time to affirm his declaration of a public health emergency.
Hutchinson, who first declared a public health emergency in March, said in a statewide address that he had extended the declaration through the end of the month. He called on lawmakers, some of whom have filed legal challenges to his public health directives during the pandemic, to meet as a committee to "support and affirm" the declaration.
"We are all in this fight together and it takes all of us, arm in arm, united, to defeat the biggest public health crisis of our lifetime," Hutchinson said.
A group of Republican lawmakers sued the Arkansas Department of Health in September over state coronavirus restrictions. The suit claimed that directives requiring face masks and limiting capacity at restaurants, among other orders, should be invalidated because they were not approved by state lawmakers.
Arkansas has seen in a surge in coronavirus cases over the past month. It has set daily records for hospitalizations and deaths since Thanksgiving.
Hutchinson, who said earlier this week that he was considering requiring state approval for certain gatherings of more than 10 people, announced no new restrictions during the address Thursday. Instead he warned that not following health guidelines during the holiday season could lead to a "triple surge" in virus cases. He urged Arkansans to limit their travel and said that if they must leave the state, they should be tested before they leave and after they return.
"If we fail to follow our public health guidelines over the next few weeks and through the new year then our hospital staffs will be challenged like never before," Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson again repeated his resistance to school shutdowns and additional restrictions on businesses to slow the spread of the virus, instead calling on residents to follow the state's public mask requirement and take personal responsibility.
"I have to be guided by the science and medical experts who say the mask is our principle defense and the best way to keep our businesses open," he said. "This is not the time to dismiss the science and public health professionals."
The Republican governor also struck a hopeful tone during the televised address. His speech came shortly after a U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel endorsed an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. After final approval, millions of doses could be distributed in the coming days.
"There is hope and a bright day ahead," Hutchinson said.
The state plans to distribute vaccines to hospital workers and nursing homes first. Vaccines may not be widely available in Arkansas until spring.
Hutchinson said there will be no vaccine mandates. He said he and the first lady will be vaccinated "when it's our turn."
The White House Coronavirus Task Force reported Wednesday that virus levels in Arkansas are "intense and extremely high." One in every 201 people in Arkansas tested positive for the virus in the past week.
Hutchinson said Thursday that 1.3 million people in Arkansas have been tested for the virus since the pandemic began. That's more than 40 percent of the population.
Arkansas reported 2,202 new coronavirus cases and 34 new deaths Thursday.