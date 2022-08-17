TEXARKANA, Ark. - Chris Jones, the Democratic nominee for Arkansas governor, made a stop in Texarkana Wednesday as part of his “Walk a Mile in Your Shoes” tour.
Jones is facing Republican nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the race for governor. The general election is set for Nov. 8.
Jones has committed to stop in all 75 counties in Arkansas, and take a one-mile walk with voters -- between now and election day. He is on his second tour of each county.
Jones' campaign supporters met this afternoon in Texarkana at the Miller County Courthouse, and then walked over to the federal courthouse on State Line Avenue. He met with several voters along the way.
Jones discussed his plan to improve public education, strengthen the state's infrastructure from roads to broadband and increase economic growth. He says unity is a big part of his vision for the state.
"We're in a moment in Arkansas where we need a governor who is willing to work with folks in their party, and folks outside of their party, and folks in no party at all. That's the kind of governor I want to be and that shows a contrast with my opponent," said Jones.
Jones says his campaign is centered on listening to voters and learning about the challenges and opportunities across the state.
Jones also made stops Wednesday in LaFayette and Hempstead counties. This coming week, he'll be making stops in Mena, Crossett, Garland City and Hope.