LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas hit a new record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations this week and top health officials worry for the future of the healthcare system in the state.
An additional 113 COVID-19 people being hospitalized brought the total to 1,600.
“We are at our peak," said UAMS internal medicine chief Dr. Robert Hopkins. "We’ve got more patients in the hospital with COVID that we’ve had at any other time in the pandemic.”
Looking at the numbers, the Arkansas Department of Health reports 68% of inpatients are unvaccinated, 29% are fully vaccinated, and just under 3% have also received a booster.
“So that goes to show that it’s really important right now for everyone who is eligible for a booster to go and get their booster dose," ADH chief medical officer Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said.
A common misconception, Hopkins and Dillaha believe, is surrounding the terminology of “mild” when talking about the omicron variant.
“That doesn’t mean that the omicron variant will only produce mild symptoms. It means that the symptoms will be milder than the Delta variant, but it could still put you in the hospital," Dillaha said.
Hopkins says the discussion has potentially contributed to where the state is now.
"I think it has given some people permission, if you want to say that, to continue to do normal behaviors. You’ve got a highly contagious virus, pandemic in our state," he said.
Both doctors are concerned with how much more the healthcare system can take if hospitalizations continue to rise.
“The stretch is not infinite," Hopkins said. "We’ve all seen what happens when you pull a rubber band too far. I’m worried that our healthcare workforce is that rubber band pulled about to have that happen.”
However, one good piece of news both Hopkins and Dillaha noted is there have been fewer patients in the ICU and on ventilators, and they’re hopeful it stays that way.