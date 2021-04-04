LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Healthcare workers and transgender advocates took to the Arkansas State Capitol Saturday to protest against HB1570. The Save Adolescents From Experimentation Act would ban gender transition procedures for Arkansans under the age of 18, including prescribing drugs.
Now that the Arkansas house and senate have passed the bill, transgender nursing student Carmen Angelica Gresham is nervous it could harm people like her.
“I’m a lot happier with my body. I’m a lot happier with how I’m treated and I’m a lot more comfortable in my life,” Gresham said.
The UAMS student said she wasn’t always comfortable with the body she was born with.
"In the beginning, I got harassed and I was mistreated and I definitely could feel peoples animosity towards me,” Gresham said about when she made the decision, along with her doctors, to go through a transition to become a transgender woman.
State Representative Robin Lundstrum sponsored the bill and said she is looking out for children.
“When you take puberty-blocking drugs and then cross-sex hormones that’s a gender reassignment and for kids under 18 that is very, very serious," Lundstrum said.
Lundstrum said the bill does not take away therapy or healthcare from transgender kids.
“That’s all this is doing is giving kids a chance to grow up and then if they make a different decision when they are older that’s ok,” Lundstrum said.
Dr. Michele Hutchison helped create the Gender Spectrum Clinic at Arkansas Children’s Hospital that helps transgender youth.
“We do completely reversible therapies first so that the kind of medications that we would use early on in the process are things that can be stopped, and the child’s physiology goes back right back to where it was,” Hutchison said.
Hutchison said it’s a mistake to think that being transgender is a choice, because the journey to transition is a challenging one.
“I didn’t start this clinic to change people’s gender. That’s not what we’re doing. What we’re doing is saving lives by helping these kids make the transition if they need to and doing it in a safe scientifically-based way,” Hutchison said.
Huthison said the suicide rates for transgender kids is tremendously high and there is growing evidence to show that the earlier you do transition them the better they function not only as children as teenagers but as adults.
Not all doctors agree. Dr. Roger Hiatt is a child and adolescent psychiatrist with nearly 30 years of experience, mostly in Arkansas. Hiatr sent a letter to Governor Asa Hutchinson in support of the bill. Hiatt said that out of all the individuals that complete the gender identity transition process, 20% of them decide to reverse the effects later in life. Hiatt calls the efforts of physicians and clinicians to validate and solidify children’s gender dysphoric identity perhaps well-intentioned but denies children’s chance to rediscover their biological gender identity.
Elizabeth Stout is a psychologist in Arkansas and she said it’s important to get transgender youth the care they need before they are 18.
“When you take puberty blockers you have more time,” Stout said. “Put a pause on puberty so that you can really work closely with your doctors and healthcare team to make a decision.”
Stout said it’s hard to walk back changes once a transwoman has been introduced to testosterone.
“The types of treatment that you have is more invasive, more expensive and harder to get access to at that point. So, it’s a lot better if we can do puberty blockers and we can try to get ahead of that in youth,” Stout said.
The bill now heads to Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s desk where he will choose to sign it or veto it.