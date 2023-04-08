LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In the wake of the March 28 announcement by Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders that Arkansas would file the “first of its kind” lawsuits against tech giants TikTok and Meta, the Arkansas House advances a bill on Wednesday to require age verification and parental consent for users under the age of 18.
“This is just common sense. One ill-advised moment online can mean a lifetime of pain offline,” Sanders said at a news conference announcing the legislation. “Kids are not prepared for that kind of responsibility, and they’re certainly not prepared for the world of dangerous content that big tech companies make readily available.”
The restrictions would only apply to social media platforms that generate over $100 million in revenue annually.
Opponents to the restrictions say the measures raise privacy issues, noting that it would require any user to verify their age via a contracted third-party vendor.
The bill will soon be at Gov. Sanders' desk, who endorses the bill and if signed, the measure would take effect in September.