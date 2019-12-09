TEXARKANA, Ark. - Authorities in Texarkana are search for an inmate who ran from a crew Monday morning.
The inmate, Charles P. Hausner, 37, was serving a three-year sentence for two drug convictions.
The Arkansas Department of Corrections said on their Facebook page Hausner, an inmate from the Southwest Arkansas Community Correction Center, was part of a crew working in a city park that’s commonly called Hobo Park when he bolted and ran toward the railroad tracks.
Authorities said Hausner's actions seem to be a “jump and run” rather than part of a well-conceived plan.
Hausner is 5-feet 8 and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow inmate uniform.