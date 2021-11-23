LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At least 30 states, including Arkansas, are seeing a rise in COVID cases over the past two weeks.
"I don't know how people don't understand that COVID is a real thing. I think that most people accept that COVID is here, but they feel invincible to it," said Anne Pace, Kavanaugh Pharmacy Pharmacist and Co-Owner.
She said it's getting to the point where mask wearing is becoming a thing of the past.
"People are tired of wearing the mask and want to get back to their normal activities, but the problem is COVID is still out there, and we start having different variants, which is causing the breakthrough cases even in vaccinated people," Pace said.
Those breakthrough cases are the reason medical professionals, including Pace, urge you to get the booster shot.
"One of the most important things now is to get a booster shot. Whether you've had the Pfizer, Moderna, or the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, it's especially important for those people over 75 to get a booster shot because they are at highest risk for developing severe complications or even just getting COVID," Pace said.
And as COVID cases rise, she said you may want to consider an extra layer of protection before you gather around your loved ones for Thanksgiving.
"The CDC last week approved anybody over 18 to get a booster shot. We've seen that here at the Pharmacy, people are starting to get those breakthrough cases that haven't had their booster shot," Pace said.
Pace said she wants to remind parents of children who are 5 to 11, that they are not fully vaccinated until two weeks post their second shot.