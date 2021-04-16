LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas had 18,549 fewer employed in March compared to March 2020, with 60% of the job losses coming from the state’s hard hit tourism sector, according to Friday’s report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
The state’s jobless rate in March was 4.4%, down from 4.5% in February and below the 3.8% in March 2020. The number of employed in Arkansas during March was an estimated 1,299,702, down 18,549 jobs compared with March 2020.
The biggest sector losses were in Leisure & Hospitality (11,100 fewer jobs), Government (down 8,600 jobs) and Education and Health Services (down 5,800 jobs). Manufacturing posted the largest year-over-year gains with 1,600 added jobs, and the Construction sector posted a year-over-year job gain of 1,000 jobs. The March numbers are preliminary and subject to revision. The report marked the first full year of COVID-19 impacts on the economy.
The state’s labor force – the number of people eligible to work – totaled 1.35 million in March, down compared with the 1.37 million in March 2020, and below the 1.36 million in February. Arkansans without jobs in March totaled 60,199, up 11.8% from the 53,851 in March 2020 but below the 61,606 unemployed in February.
The BLS report also showed that 40 states had jobless rate increases from a year earlier and 10 states had little or no change.