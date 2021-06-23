LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas’ tourism industry recorded a year-over-year gain of 20,200 jobs in the May jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The food services segment within the sector posted an annual job gain of almost 19%, and the hotel segment had job growth of 22.5%.
The BLS report posted Wednesday showed that Arkansas’ jobless rate in May was 4.4%, unchanged from April, and well below the 8.5% in May 2020. May marked the third consecutive month the jobless rate held at 4.4%.
The biggest sector gains were in leisure & hospitality, trade, transportation & utilities and manufacturing.