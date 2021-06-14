A patron leaves Charleys Philly Steaks restaurant, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. Hiring in the United States picked up in May yet was slowed again by the struggles of many companies to find enough workers to keep up with the economy's swift recovery from the pandemic recession. U.S. employers added 559,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said Friday, an improvement from April's sluggish increase of 278,000.