A new texting and driving bill is making its way through the Arkansas legislature.
The proposed bill is designed to enhance the current laws, making penalties even stricter.
Texting and driving has been illegal in Arkansas for about eight years.
"It's hard to justify the use of a cell phone and the loss of a life," said Bruce Flint, Texarkana Attorney.
Flint, an advocate for texting and driving laws, says he's hoping stricter penalties will make a difference.
Right now, the standard fines are $100 plus court costs.
Under the proposed bill, fines would increase to $250 for a first time infraction.
A second offense could be up to $500, and if a wreck is involved those fines could double.
Flint believes this new bill in Arkansas should be only the first step.
"If it follows a similar track to the way the courts have handled drunk drivers over the years, you'll see negligent homicide charges being filed against people that text and drive," explained Flint.
The proposed bill also covers using social media while driving, but using a GPS will still be allowed.
Meanwhile, Texarkana, Arkansas police spokesperson Kristi Bennett says they understand the dangers that texting and driving present.
She says the department is serious about stopping this deadly behavior.
"We often have officers out in undercover vehicles looking for drivers who are texting and driving and they will be cited. We make several citations a month for that offense, especially when an accident is involved," said Officer Bennett.
The Arkansas Senate has already passed the bill. It's now heading to a House Committee for review.
Statistics show in 2013, more than 3,000 people were killed nationwide in vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers.