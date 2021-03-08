LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — The Arkansas Senate Committee on Education discussed two controversial bills on Monday. One would prohibit biological males who identify as female from competing in girls' sports and one would allow local control for certain public school districts.
Senator Missy Irvin, R – Mountain View, and Representative Sonia Barker, R – Smackover, are sponsoring SB354, the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act."
Supporters of the bill have argued that biologically male athletes are generally bigger, stronger and faster than biologically female athletes — putting them at an unfair advantage.
"Allowing boys to compete in girls' sports shatters their dreams and steals their opportunities," Irvin said at a news conference last month. "When schools and societies ignore those differences, it's girls that are paying the price."
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge introduced similar legislation that would ban transgender athletes from playing on women's school sports teams in Arkansas last month.
Senator Joyce Elliot, D-Little Rock, is one of the sponsors on SB314, which would return public schools in Arkansas to local control.
Arkansas took over the Little Rock School District and dissolved its local school board in 2015 over lagging test scores at several schools. The controversial move has been challenged by several educators, activists and lawmakers in Arkansas who argue that the state rid teachers union's of their bargaining rights.