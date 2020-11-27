LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With the addition of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, some Arkansas lawmakers are eager to get a pro-life bill in front of the court’s eye.
“It’s been very unusual for me as a public servant to see our nation especially this year when we talk about black lives matter, I think all lives matter, black, brown, white and how can we even think that we are morally fit when we believe it’s OK to take the lives of unborn children?” State Senator Jason Rapert said.
Rapert and Arkansas Representative Mary Bentley co-sponsored the Unborn Child Protection Act which would make abortion illegal unless a woman’s life was in danger.
Rapert has been sponsoring pro-life legislation since his heartbeat bill in 2013 which later passed. But he thinks this proposed legislation is different and coming at the right time.
“We believe that we have a court now that is more favorable than ever before to take a hard look at Roe v. Wade and make a decision that we believe could overturn it and abolish the abortion standard in the country,” Rapert said.
Arkansas State Senator Trent Garner agrees with the bill and says the legislature has turned more pro-life than the last few election cycles.
“Republicans take big majorities in the House and Senate and we heard overall a clear message from the people of Arkansas we want to outlaw the immoral practice of abortion and become a pro-life state,” Garner said.
Garner agreed that now has never been a better time to overturn that 1973 decision.
“Now, with a new supreme court with a majority being conservative, I think it is the right time in order to have a case that will overturn Roe v. Wade that is the intent of the law,” he said.
The ACLU of Arkansas criticized the lawmakers, calling the bill “divisive” and “unconstitutional” and urged them to focus on COVID-19 recovery efforts.
Executive Director Holly Dickson said the bill would intrude on Arkansan's rights to make their own personal medical decisions and block them from care.
Dickinson's continued statement:
“Let’s be clear: if passed, this brazenly unconstitutional abortion ban will be struck down in court, and legislators who passed it will have achieved nothing but having wasted taxpayer dollars on an unlawful measure and diverted scarce resources from the urgent needs our communities face in the midst of an ongoing and devastating pandemic.
“For the health and safety of all Arkansans, we urge state lawmakers to shelve this divisive and unconstitutional measure and focus instead on addressing the critical challenges our communities face. We need economic, public health, and individual recovery from COVID-19 which is raging through our communities, causing untold suffering and hardship. People are dying, families are suffering, our students and schools are under-resourced and underfunded, the state is still criminalizing poverty, tenants lack protections, and we have racial injustice and voter suppression to tackle. This government overreach is at the expense of constituents’ well-being. Arkansans want and deserve more freedom, not less.”
Rapert said these arguments from ACLU and Planned Parenthood are used time and time again.
“Medical science has proved that these kids have felt pain in their mother's womb,” Rapert said. "You know what? Slavery was legal in this country and even the US Supreme Court backed slavery, until they didn’t.”
The bill would ban abortion for cases of rape and incest.
“Anytime that anyone goes through the violent act of rape or incest, particularly rape by a family member, I can’t imagine the emotional distress that put somebody through, but the reality is that that baby is still innocent,” Garner said. “Ninety-nine percent of the abortions are not dealing with rape or incest or even threat of the life of the mother. They are dealing with an abortion of convenience.”
Some argue that the pro-life stance doesn’t belong in government because there should be a separation of church and state.
“My religion obviously motivates my desire to get this through but this is not about religion. This is about constitutional rights,” Garner said.
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge tweeted this week that she will defend all pro-life legislation in court and will oppose the “lefts abortion on demand policies.”