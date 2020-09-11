LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas on Friday reported 1,107 new cases of the coronavirus, a new daily record.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson, speaking at a news conference in Mena, said a large number of positive tests came from a single lab. And some of those results, Hutchinson said, were from last week.
The state reported 7,801 daily tests, a figure that's higher than average.
Thirteen new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 953.
The state reported 78 positive results from 459 antigen tests. Those are not confirmed cases but considered probable.
Hutchinson has announced that he will hold fewer briefings beginning next week. The briefings will take place once per week or "as necessary."