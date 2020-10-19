LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas reported 529 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Sunday.
Health officials reported four fewer people hospitalized due to the virus, with 572 in the hospital. Currently, 97 people are on ventilators. Deaths are up 19, bringing our death toll to 1,552.
The total number of active cases stands at 7,621 with total cases at 93,356.
The governor on Twitter saying "There are 644 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. While we have seen decreases the last few days, it will likely trend back up next week. Next week’s cases will depend upon our activity over the weekend. I am grateful for everyone being diligent & safe."
The total number of active cases stands at 7,621, with total cases at 93,356.
According to the health department, there are 115 probable cases with one more probable death, with the number of probable deaths now at 152.
Health officials reported 8,973 PCR tests were performed on Wednesday, and 275 antigen tests were also logged.
So far, 93,356 Arkansans have recovered from the virus.