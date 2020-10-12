LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health reported 568 new cases of coronavirus in the state on Monday, along with 17 new virus deaths and 32 more hospitalizations.
The total number of active cases stands at 6,929. Deaths are up 17, bringing our death toll to 1,438. Hospitalizations are up by 35, currently, 608 patients are in the hospital, with 104 are on ventilators. There are 86 probable cases with no probable deaths remaining at 148 on Monday.
The health department reported that the top counties for new cases are Pulaski, 80; Washington, 57; Sebastian, 33; Craighead, 32; and Benton, 27. On Sunday, 9,089 PCR tests and 705 Antigen tests were conducted.
Health officials reported that 80,496 Arkansans have recovered from the virus.