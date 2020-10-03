LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas reported Friday 778 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 180 probable cases.
The state had seven additional deaths, raising the death toll to 1,245.
Hospitalizations are at 475, which is 10 fewer than Thursday when a new daily testing record was reached.
There are over 6,500 active cases in the state and more than 74,000 Arkansans have now recovered.
As of Friday, the total number of confirmed cases has reached 85,779 since the pandemic began. 77,050 Arkansans have recovered from the virus.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced last month that the state had partnered with Baptist Health to increase testing. Under the deal, half of the tests conducted by the state Department of Health are forwarded to Baptist Health, which provides equipment and personnel to process them.