LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas added 2,188 confirmed cases and 639 probable cases of coronavirus Friday, again setting a new daily record for the state.
The new, higher numbers could signal the beginning of a post-Thanksgiving surge that officials had predicted before the holiday. Active cases in Arkansas rose by 786 to 12,822 on Friday. Officials also reported 31 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 2,586. Hospitalizations dropped 31 from Thursday to 1,041.
Nationwide, more than 276,000 people have died from the virus and 14.2 million have been infected.
"Yesterday saw another record of new cases," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet Friday afternoon. "We also lost 31 Arkansans yesterday to COVID-19. We're at a critical point as we continue to see record numbers of new cases.
"This will not be won by the actions of a few; it will take each of us doing our part," he said in a tweet.