LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas on Monday reported 636 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus, a decrease of 435 from Sunday.
Total cases increased to 284,702, with 17,792 active cases in the state.
"While we saw a significant decline in new cases, our testing was also lower," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a written statement. "An additional 44 deaths and a slight increase in hospitalizations remind us of the challenge we continue to face with this pandemic and what happens if we don't follow health department guidelines."
The number of patients hospitalized with the virus increased by four to 1,084 on Monday. Currently,187 people are on ventilators. Deaths have increased by 44 with the total now at 4,650.
The health department reported that the top counties for new cases are Pulaski, 138; Washington, 69; Benton, 66; Craighead, 33; and Jefferson, 29.
More than 221,000 vaccinations have been given in the state, as of Monday afternoon. The state is currently in Phase 1-B, of the vaccination plan, which includes people ages 70 and older, teachers, and frontline essential workers.