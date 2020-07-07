LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas on Tuesday reported its largest daily increase in patients hospitalized with the coronavirus.
Thirty-two more people were hospitalized with the virus, bringing the total to 369. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the increase is tied to a recent spike in cases. More than 2,300 people tested positive last week alone, some of whom now have worsening symptoms and have been hospitalized.
The state reported 259 new cases of the virus Tuesday, a figure much smaller than other daily tallies in recent weeks. But Hutchinson said the figure is probably lower because of a decrease in testing. There were only 3,366 tests conducted the previous day.
State Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith shared a similar sentiment.
"With two days of decreasing new cases, I should be happier than I am," he said.
Confirmed cases in Arkansas are up to 24,512. Hutchinson presented data during a news conference that shows Arkansas has a higher number of cases per capita than six other nearby states: Texas, Tennessee, Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kentucky. Just two other states picked for the comparison, Louisiana and Mississippi, had more cases per capita than Arkansas.
Nine new deaths were reported Tuesday in Arkansas, bringing the total to 301.
State Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said during the news conference that Arkansas has seen an increase in unemployment benefits fraud during the pandemic. Personal information has reportedly been stolen and used to apply for the benefits. Preston said it's part of a national trend and is unrelated to a state unemployment website that exposed user data in May.
According to Preston, the state was investigating about 6,000 claims for state unemployment benefits and 14,000 claims for pandemic unemployment assistance, the program for self-employed workers and independent contractors not eligible for regular benefits. He noted that claims may be investigated for reasons other than fraud.
The state has approved more than 43,000 claims totaling roughly $330 million for pandemic unemployment assistance.
Hutchinson said that continued claims for unemployment benefits have slowly declined from a peak of around 122,000 in mid-May to below 100,000. The state has allowed restaurants, bars and other businesses to reopen under health rules meant to limit the spread of the virus.
"I'm optimistic that we'e going to be able to put more people back to work in Arkansas," Hutchinson said.