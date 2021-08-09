LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health reported over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Sunday.
Officials say there are 1,369 new total cases. Hospitalizations are up again by 33, putting the total number over 1,200.
Eleven new deaths have been linked to the virus. Three children are among the dead. Active cases are just under 24,000.
According to the department of health, Arkansans between the ages of 25 and 34 account for most of the active cases.
Currently, there are over 2,000 cases among kids between 12 and 18-years old.
A judge on Friday blocked a state law that bans school mask mandates. Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Tim Fox ruled against the measure on multiple grounds, including the argument that it discriminated between public and private schools.
The ruling came hours after a special session to change the law ended with no action taken.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he agrees with the judge's ruling. But he reiterated that he will not reimpose a statewide mask mandate he lifted in March.