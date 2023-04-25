MENA, Ark. – A man died Saturday in an officer-involved shooting in Mena, Ark., while trying to avoid arrest outside of a Mexican food restaurant.
Joseph Gonzalez, 27, of Cove, Ark., who was wanted for outstanding warrants in Texas, is accused of hitting a deputy with his vehicle while he was trying to leave the scene.
"A Mena police officer fired two rounds into the vehicle as Gonzalez continued to flee," Arkansas State Police said. "Less than a mile away, Gonzalez lost control of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene."
ASP said the Polk County deputy that was struck during the incident was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.
"An investigative case file will be presented to the Polk County prosecuting attorney, who will determine whether the use of deadly force by officers was consistent with Arkansas law," state police said.