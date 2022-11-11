TEXARKANA, Ark. – An Ashdown, Ark. man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Thursday to 17 years in federal prison for drug trafficking.
Charles Hawkins, Jr., 31, pleaded to distribution and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone to 17 years in federal prison.
According to evidence presented in court, Hawkins was stopped for speeding in a construction zone in Nacogdoches County on Dec. 4, 2020. Officers smelled air freshener which is often used to disguise the smell of marijuana.
The officer’s canine alerted the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Officers found three one-gallon storage bags in the trunk containing 2,449 grams of methamphetamine.
Hawkins was indicted on April 6 by a federal grand jury.
This case was investigated by the Nacogdoches Police Department, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations. The prosecutor in the case was Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Gaston.