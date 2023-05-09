LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An Arkansas man was shot to death Saturday morning in Louisiana while rescuing his wife from a carjacking one day before he was to turn 63, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said.
According to Chief Jimmy Travis, 62-year-old Paul Holt was shot in the chest shortly before 8 a.m. in the parking lot of the Red Roof Plus on Puma Drive in Hammond, La.
Later on Saturday, the sheriff's office said 18-year-old Ladarrius Evans of Hammond was arrested for Holt's death.
"Deputies quickly learned Holt was carjacked and subsequently shot while he and his wife were entering their vehicle," the sheriff's office said on Facebook. "The investigation further revealed Holt and his wife were approached by an armed, masked subject, later identified as Evans, who entered the vehicle and attempted to leave Holt's wife in the passenger seat."
Authorities said Holt attempted to stop Evans and successfully helped his wife escape before being shot in the chest.
After the shooting, the sheriff's office said Evans fled in the stolen SUV.
Holt died from his injuries at North Oaks Hospital, officials said.
Authorities said Evans confessed to the crime after investigators located the vehicle and developed him as the suspect.
"Upon locating Evans, he not only confessed to the crime, but was found to be in possession of items belonging to the victims as well as the clothing and other items used to perpetrate the murder and carjacking," the TPSO said.
They said among the items found were a "Ghost Gun" with a Glock Switch.
Officials said Evans is being held in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on charges of first-degree murder, carjacking, possession of unidentifiable firearm, armed robbery with a firearm, and possession of a machine gun.
The TPSO said Holt and his wife had traveled to Louisiana as part of his birthday celebration.