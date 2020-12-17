LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Medical marijuana sales in Arkansas have surpassed $200 million, the state Department of Finance and Administration reported Thursday.
The first dispensary in the state opened in May 2019. Since then, patients have purchased 30,648 pounds of medical marijuana.
Green Springs Medical in Hot Springs has sold the most marijuana of the state's 31 dispensaries. It has sold more than 3,414 pounds of the drug.
The Releaf Center in Bentonville has sold the second-most marijuana. More than 3,343 pounds of marijuana have been purchased at the dispensary.
Arkansas voters in 2016 approved a constitutional amendment legalizing marijuana for patients with certain medical conditions.