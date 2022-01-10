LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eligible Arkansans spent $264.9 million on medical marijuana in 2021 with the state’s 37 licensed dispensaries, and sales recently surpassed $500 million since the first dispensaries were opened in May 2019.
Tax revenue from sales since 2019 totals $57.349 million, with $34.5 million of that collected in 2021. The data was provided by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, the parent agency of the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission.
Taxes collected are 6.5% of regular state sales tax with each purchase by a patient, and a 4% privilege tax on sales from cultivators to dispensaries. Most of the tax revenue is placed in the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences National Cancer Designation Trust Fund.
According to the report, the 37 dispensaries sold 40,347 pounds of medical marijuana in 2021. The Releaf Center (Bentonville) was the top selling dispensary for the year at 4,012 pounds. According to the report, the Arkansas Department of Health reports 79,476 active medical marijuana patient cards.