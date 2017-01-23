Weather Alert

...ALL OF THE FOUR STATE REGION REMAINS IN A HEAT ADVISORY OR EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING THROUGH 7 PM TUESDAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * EVENT...AN UPPER LEVEL HEAT RIDGE WILL REMAIN IN PLACE ACROSS THE FOUR STATE REGION TODAY. HIGH TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE TO APPROACH TRIPLE DIGITS WITH HEAT INDEX VALUES REACHING OR EXCEEDING 110 DEGREES. EXPECT VERY LIMITED RELIEF OVERNIGHT WITH LOWS INTO THE UPPER 70S TO AROUND 80 DEGREES. * TIMING...THROUGH 7 PM CDT TUESDAY. * IMPACT...HIGH HEAT INDEX READINGS WILL INCREASE THE RISK OF HEAT-RELATED ILLNESSES, INCLUDING HEAT STROKE WHICH CAN BE DEADLY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE, SUCH AS A SUDDEN LACK OF PERSPIRATION. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 9 1 1. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. THIS IS ESPECIALLY TRUE DURING WARM OR HOT WEATHER WHEN CAR INTERIORS CAN REACH LETHAL TEMPERATURES IN A MATTER OF MINUTES. &&