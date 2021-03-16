LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Arkansans in group 1-C of the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan are now eligible to be vaccinated, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Tuesday.
"Not everybody in 1-B has been vaccinated but it is important to move to 1-C so we can open up more and keep the demand coming for the vaccine to make sure there is not any gap and give everyone the best opportunity to get the vaccine," Hutchinson said during a COVID-19 briefing at the State Capitol.
Group 1-C includes almost 1 million Arkansans aged 16 to 64 who are high-risk or who are essential workers in food service, energy, finance, media, law, public safety, human services, housing and transportation.
There is a lower acceptance rate for the vaccine in Arkansas' rural areas, Hutchinson said. And the state has to increase that demand.
"Please, we need you to accept the vaccine," Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero said on Tuesday. "We are going to have more and more vaccines over the coming weeks. Let's get our vaccines."
Romero said many have been reluctant to receive the vaccine, but he assured Arkansans they are safe and effective. Hutchinson asked that those in 1-C be patient in making their vaccine appointments.
"Call for an appointment," Hutchinson said. " It might be a while before you get that appointment ... but we want to make sure we keep the demand there."
The state is currently receiving around 85,000 doses a week. But Hutchinson said the White House is sending states an extra 150,000 doses this week. He said for Arkansas, that won't be many.
Of the state's 1,499,580 vaccine doses, 863,880 had been given Tuesday— about 60 percent. Hutchinson said on Tuesday that 10 percent of Arkansas' population has been fully vaccinated. Around 55 percent of Arkansans over 65-years-old have been vaccinated.
On Tuesday, officials reported 2,875 active probable and confirmed virus cases. Testing numbers have recently declined and on Tuesday the state reported the results from 2, 614 PCR tests and 1,616 antigen tests. Officials said testing numbers are down partially because as new cases and hospitalizations drop, Arkansans don't feel as at-risk of having the virus.
Virus hospitalizations rose again on Tuesday to 257. Since the pandemic hit Arkansas one year ago, 327,456 confirmed and probable cases have been reported in the state, up 396 on Tuesday. There were 12 more deaths linked to the virus.
Nationwide, 29.5 million people have been tested positive for COVID-19 and 535,000 people have died.